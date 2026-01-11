Shamakhi district earthquake 2026: 3.8 magnitude, no damage confirmed

11 January 2026 02:12 (UTC+04:00)

No damage or other consequences have been reported following the recent earthquake in the Shamakhi district.

According to Azernews, Mehriban Eyubova, Deputy Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, informed Azertag.

According to her, relevant authorities were contacted immediately after the tremors, and to date, no reports of damage have been received.

It should be noted that, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the earthquake occurred today at 18:55 local time. The tremor registered a magnitude of 3.8, with its epicenter located at a depth of 8 kilometres.