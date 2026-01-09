Former IDPs return to Aghdara villages under Azerbaijan’s Great Return program

9 January 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

In line with instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return program to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continues, enabling former internally displaced persons to return to their native villages, Azernews reports.

On January 9, a new convoy of returnees was dispatched from the city of Tartar to the Aghdara district’s villages of Childiran, Ashaghi Oratag, Heyvali, and Chapar and has already reached its destination.

At this stage, 13 families comprising 48 people were resettled in Childiran village, 31 families with 119 people in Ashaghi Oratag, 19 families with 74 people in Heyvali, and 26 families totalling 96 people in Chapar.

The returning families are former internally displaced persons who had been temporarily living in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The residents returning to their homes expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honoured the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country’s territories.