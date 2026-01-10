bp to start subsea operations at Deepwater Gunashli field

10 January 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

bp-Azerbaijan will begin a series of subsea operations next week at several wells in the Deepwater Gunashli area of the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field block, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

As reported by Azernews, the announcement was made by Russell Morris, Vice President for Wells for bp’s Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkiye (AGT) region, in a social media post.

Morris noted that the Khankendi subsea construction vessel has undergone a full refit and will head to the Deepwater Gunashli field next week to carry out multiple subsea intervention activities.

“This operation will mark the world’s first deployment of the innovative riserless intervention technology BORIS (Blue Ocean Riserless Intervention System), developed by Oceaneering International, with Saipem acting as the vessel operator and SLB providing intervention equipment support,” the vice president said.

The technology is expected to enable effective pressure control and early identification of production enhancement opportunities, helping to unlock the field’s future potential.

In addition, for the first time in the region, subsea operations will be conducted from a vessel integrated with the BORIS system rather than from a semi-submersible drilling rig.