Heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan express gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

9 January 2026 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Heads of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan have sent letters of gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, expressing their appreciation for the head of state’s care and attention to the faithful people, Azernews reports.

In their letters, heads of religious confessions praised the atmosphere of religious tolerance existing in Azerbaijan. They also hailed the financial support provided to the religious confessions under the Order of President Ilham Aliyev dated January 7, 2026, “On providing financial assistance to religious institutions across Azerbaijan,” describing this as another manifestation of the consistent advancement of state-religion relations in the country.

Noting that the Order is of great public importance in maintaining unity, solidarity, and social stability in Azerbaijani society, the leaders of non-Islamic religious communities expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the constant attention, material and moral support provided to the religious sphere in the country.

In their letters, Bishop Alexy Smirnov of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese, Milikh Yevdayev, Chairman the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku, Head of the European Jewish Community in Baku, Alexander Sharovsky, Head of the European Jewish Community in Baku, Robert Mobili, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community, Zamir Isayev, Head of the Baku Religious Community of Sephardic Jews, and other leaders of religious communities expressed their deep appreciation for the constant attention and care show to their cultural and religious heritage. They expressed their gratitude not only for the economic development and socio-political stability of modern Azerbaijan, but also for the level of the prevailing situation of religious tolerance and communal harmony.

They also commended the multiculturalism, which is the Azerbaijani people’s way of life, emphasizing that religious and ethnic diversity is not a divisive line in the country, but, on the contrary, is perceived as an important factor enhancing unity and solidarity.