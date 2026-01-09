State Security Service exposes secret cooperation with foreign intelligence

9 January 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A person involved in secret cooperation with foreign special services has been exposed in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the State Security Service, that as part of ongoing operational-investigative measures to detect and prevent intelligence-subversive activities targeting the national security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reasonable suspicion was established that Farzaliyev Siyafat Heydar oglu, an Azerbaijani citizen born in 1969, committed treason.

The investigation determined that while staying in a foreign country, Siyafat Farzaliyev was recruited into covert cooperation by representatives of that country’s special services in exchange for financial benefit. After returning to Azerbaijan, he allegedly carried out their instructions by making video recordings of military and other strategically important facilities located in Nakhchivan city and the Shahbuz district, and subsequently transmitting these materials to representatives of the foreign special services.

During a search of the apartment where he resided, law enforcement officers also discovered and seized separate parts of a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Siyafat Farzaliyev has been charged under Article 228.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices) and Article 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. By court decision, a preventive measure of arrest has been applied.

Investigative and operational measures in connection with the criminal case are ongoing.