Nobel Peace Prize debate: Trump, Venezuela, and unfinished conflicts

11 January 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin

Recently, the argument surrounding a possible Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump has begun to gain considerable momentum. The situation has reached a point where even the Nobel Committee itself has intervened in the matter in a critical capacity.

The issue concerns María Corina Machado, who seeks to come to power in Venezuela following the recent overthrow of Maduro, more precisely, her intention to bestow the Nobel Peace Prize upon President Donald Trump. Upon learning of this proposal, the Nobel Committee immediately rejected the opposition leader Machado’s “generous” offer.

“Once awarded, a Nobel Prize “cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,” the committee said on Jan. 9

The warning came after Machado said she wants to give Trump the award, and after a report stated that accepting the honor sullied her chance of becoming Venezuela's new leader

After Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado shared her desire to give her Nobel Peace Prize to President Donald Trump, the Nobel Committee spoke out, stating that the honor cannot be transferred to anyone but the recipient.

Interestingly, against the backdrop of strong dissatisfaction within the Nobel Committee, President Trump has displayed a notably calm and unperturbed attitude towards Machado’s initiative. In an interview with the international media on the matter, he did not hide the fact that he believes he has made considerable efforts in pursuit of the Peace Prize. It is precisely in this context that the 79-year-old president’s expression of consent in response to Machado’s proposal should be understood.

Equally intriguing is how the public perceives the question of whether President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Does he truly merit such an award? Naturally, obtaining a definitive answer would require engaging not just one, but the populations of several countries. For now, however, it is Trump himself who asserts that he has taken successful steps towards achieving peace in many parts of the world. Yet on the ground today, it is increasingly evident that Trump’s “lightning-fast” peace plan on Ukraine is advancing only slowly. Ultimately, words alone are not enough; results must follow in practice. In this regard, a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, expected to be signed in the near future, is also waiting in line. Trump has given his word, and it is assumed that, sooner or later, he will remain true to it.