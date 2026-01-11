Storm “Goretti” leaves tens of thousands without power across France
Tens of thousands of households in France are still experiencing power outages following Storm “Goretti,” which hit the country on January 8–9.
According to foreign media reports cited by Azernews, Enedis, the operator responsible for France’s electricity distribution network, said that electricity supply has already been restored to more than three-quarters of the 380,000 homes initially affected by the storm.
However, power outages persist in around 92,000 homes across the departments of Manche, Calvados, Seine-Maritime, Eure, and Orne. Enedis teams continue repair works to fully restore electricity supply to all customers as soon as possible.
The storm brought extremely strong winds, with gusts reaching nearly 200 kilometers per hour on the night of January 8. In the Normandy region, wind speeds of up to 213 kilometers per hour were recorded in the village of Gatteville, highlighting the severity of the weather event.
