TotalEnergies enters Block 8 offshore exploration permit [PHOTO]

9 January 2026 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

TotalEnergies (35%, operator), together with its partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%), have signed an agreement with the Lebanese government to enter the Block 8 exploration permit offshore Lebanon, Azernews reports.

The consortium's initial work program on Block 8 consists of the acquisition of a 1,200 km² 3D seismic survey, in order to further assess the area's exploration potential.

“Although the drilling of the well Qana 31/1 on Block 9 did not give positive results, we remain committed to pursue our exploration activities in Lebanon. We will now focus our efforts on Block 8, together with our partners Eni and QatarEnergy and in close cooperation with Lebanese authorities”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.