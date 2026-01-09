Number of teams increases for Baku–Khankandi cycling race

9 January 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The number of teams participating in the UCI 2.1 category "Baku–Khankandi" Azerbaijan Cycling Race has increased, Azernews reports.

The addition of Turkiye's "Sportoto" Continental Team to the list of participants has brought the total number of teams up to 22.

These teams will include a mix of some of the most competitive cycling squads from around the world.

The lineup now features 1 World Tour team, 7 Pro-Tour teams, and 13 Continental teams.

Additionally, the Azerbaijan national cycling team will also compete, bringing together cyclists from 18 different countries.

The race, which has become one of the most anticipated cycling events in the region, is scheduled to take place from May 10-14.

The addition of Turkiye's "Sportoto" Continental Team to the list of participants has brought the total number of teams up to 22.

These teams will include a mix of some of the most competitive cycling squads from around the world.

The lineup now features 1 World Tour team, 7 Pro-Tour teams, and 13 Continental teams.

Additionally, the Azerbaijan national cycling team will also compete, bringing together cyclists from 18 different countries.

The race, which has become one of the most anticipated cycling events in the region, is scheduled to take place from May 10-14.