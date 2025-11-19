Joint initiative signed to advance high-quality development of Middle Corridor

19 November 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Arif Agayev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), took part in the 2nd China–Europe Express Railway Cooperation Forum, Azernews reports, citing ADY.

The forum serves as one of the key international platforms supporting the sustainable development of freight transportation along the China–Europe route, strengthening transport connectivity between Asia and Europe, and advancing the Belt and Road Initiative.

In his speech, Arif Agayev emphasized that Azerbaijan regards China not only as a strategic trade partner but also as a reliable ally in the field of transport and logistics. He noted that joint implementation of infrastructure and multimodal projects plays a crucial role in strengthening interregional connectivity, accelerating logistics processes, diversifying routes, and boosting the export–import potential of participating countries.

Alongside taking part in the forum, the ADY delegation held high-level meetings with representatives of China’s major companies, including Cosco, Huawei, and CCCC. Discussions focused on cooperation prospects, regional freight transportation, and potential joint steps in digitalization.

Forum discussions centered on enhancing the efficiency of the China–Europe Express corridor, increasing freight volumes, shaping a modern international logistics system, and improving land transport links between East and West. Participants emphasized that establishing safe, sustainable, and competitive multimodal transport routes is vital for the further development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

At the conclusion of the event, the parties signed a document titled “Joint Initiative for the High-Quality Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.”

The agreement covers cooperation in digital data exchange, tariff policy improvements, increased infrastructure investments, and the adoption of green logistics practices.