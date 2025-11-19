Milli Majlis opens plenary meeting to review key 2026 budget packages

19 November 2025 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The next plenary meeting of the 2025 autumn session of the Milli Majlis has officially begun, with lawmakers set to review a wide range of key financial and social policy documents for the coming year, Azernews reports.

During the session, eight major issues will be discussed, including the first readings of several core components of Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget framework:

Draft Law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026” (first reading)

Draft Law “On the Budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2026” (first reading)

Draft Law “On the Budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2026” (first reading)

Draft Law “On the Subsistence Minimum in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026” (first reading)

Draft Law “On the Threshold of the Need Criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026” (first reading)

In addition, MPs will review a comprehensive package of amendments to the Tax Code and a series of laws governing social insurance, state duties, medical insurance, compulsory insurance for military and law enforcement bodies, care for people with chronic diseases, non-cash settlements, disability rights, customs tariffs, and other related legislation.

The agenda also includes two institutional budget documents:

Draft Resolution on the Estimated Expenditures of the Milli Majlis for 2026

Draft Resolution on the Estimated Expenditures of the Chamber of Accounts for 2026

Deliberations will continue throughout the session as parliament begins shaping the country’s financial, social, and economic policy priorities for the year ahead.