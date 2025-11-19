Deputy FM highlights OTS’s growing international role in Baku

19 November 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

It is a source of pride that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), founded 16 years ago through the Nakhchivan Agreement, has grown into a respected international body both regionally and beyond.

Azernews reports that this statement was made by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting of the Red Crescent Network of TSO member states held in Baku today.

Sharifov emphasized that the Gabala Declaration and other significant decisions will further strengthen the Turkic world. He noted: “A unified position within the OTS and the establishment of joint mechanisms have become more important than ever.”

He also highlighted that, in a short period, the OTS has developed cooperation formats in over 40 areas, including political and economic matters. Sharifov added: “The increasingly complex international environment, marked by climate change, natural disasters, armed conflicts, forced migration, and other challenges, necessitates a coordinated and expanded humanitarian mechanism within the OTS framework.”