Azernews.Az

Thursday November 20 2025

Azerbaijani crude oil price decline

20 November 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani crude oil price decline
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Port of Augusta fell by USD 0.33, or 0.5 percent, compared to the previous indicator, settling at USD 67.67 per barrel on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more