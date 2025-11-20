Historic meeting marks Azerbaijan's success at Deaflympics [PHOTOS]

20 November 2025 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Adam Kosa, the President of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), has met with a delegation led by Anar Bayramov, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee (ADC), to celebrate a significant achievement in Azerbaijan's sports history, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Anar Bayramov expressed his pride over Azerbaijan's achievement at the "XXV Summer Deaflympics," where the country won its first-ever medal.

He highlighted the exceptional performance of the Azerbaijani judo athlete, who triumphed over competitors with significant international experience to secure a silver medal. This victory marked a historic moment as the first time Azerbaijan had earned a medal at the Deaflympics.

Adam Kosa extended his congratulations to the Azerbaijani delegation, praising the achievement and offering his best wishes for future competitions.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss the development of the Deaflympics movement in Azerbaijan, focusing on strengthening international collaboration, exchanging experiences, and exploring opportunities for joint projects.

The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) is the global governing body for deaf sports, overseeing the organization of the Deaflympics and other international competitions for athletes with hearing impairments.

Established in Paris in 1924 under the name "Comité International des Sports Silencieux (CISS)," its mission is to promote sports participation among deaf individuals, encourage international camaraderie, and uphold equality through athletics.

In 1955, the ICSD was officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as an international federation with Olympic status.

The Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee, which was officially established in October 2023, has set its primary objectives to promote the development of physical education and sports among individuals with hearing impairments.

The committee aims to support their rehabilitation process and assist in their integration into a healthy, active society through organized sporting activities.

Additionally, it seeks to encourage the broad and extensive growth of various sports that are included in the Deaflympic program throughout the entire country.

Furthermore, the committee places a significant emphasis on the training and preparation of athletes specializing in these sports disciplines, ensuring they are well-equipped to compete at various levels.

Since the year 2025, the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee has been recognized as a member of the International Committee of Deaf Sport (ICSD), reflecting its commitment to engaging with the international deaf sports community and adhering to global standards and practices in deaf sports development.