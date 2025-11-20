Google launches Gemini 3 AI model

20 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has announced the launch of its latest and most powerful artificial intelligence model, Gemini 3, Azernews reports.

The company describes Gemini 3 as “the world’s best model for multimodal understanding”, combining cutting-edge processing capabilities with enhanced visualization and interactivity. According to Google, the model represents a major leap in AI reasoning, allowing users to interact with data and information in ways previously thought impossible.

In addition, Google introduced Gemini 3 Deep Think, an advanced mode designed to further boost the model’s analytical power. Initially, this feature will undergo security testing before being made available to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Experts suggest that Gemini 3 could transform how AI assists in creative work, research, and decision-making, offering smarter, more intuitive solutions across industries. With its multimodal capabilities, the AI is not only capable of understanding text but also interpreting images, charts, and other complex data inputs—potentially reshaping the future of human-computer collaboration.