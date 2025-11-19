Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits International STEAM Azerbaijan Festival 2025 [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, the Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva visited the International STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2025) held at the Baku Expo Center with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education and the "STEAM Azerbaijan" project.

Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, highlighted the goals of the festival, the program and the projects across various areas.

During the visit, they viewed the stands, met with the festival participants and got acquainted with young inventors’ innovative projects.

Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva had a conversation with the participants and took commemorative photos with them.

International STEAM Azerbaijan Festival, which will take place from November 17 to 19, is distinguished by its categories covering areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, drone and satellite technologies, art, innovative projects and engineering.

More than 1400 participants have qualified for the final, with 202 among them representing various foreign countries. A total of 22 countries are participating in the festival.