Social insurance revenues set to rise as 2026 budget strengthens funding base

20 November 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The State Social Protection Fund’s (SSPF) revenues for 2026 are expected to reach 8 billion 323 million manats (≈ USD 4.89 billion), marking an increase of 705.7 million manats (≈ USD 415 million) compared to the forecast for 2025.

