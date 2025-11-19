Manat confidence grows as currency market remains stable, CBA Governor

19 November 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Since 2022, reforms aimed at strengthening the transmission mechanism by the Central Bank have contributed to a significant reduction in dollarization in the economy. Resident currency operations in dollars fell sharply over the past year to 28.5 percent, the lowest level in history, reflecting both stable expectations and growing confidence in the manat.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!