OTS members sign Turkic Red Network Declaration in Baku [PHOTOS]
The Turkic Red Network Declaration has been signed in Baku as part of the annual Council Meeting of the Presidents of the Member National Societies of the Turkic Red Network of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
The signed document reaffirms mutual cooperation and humanitarian solidarity between the National Societies of the member countries.
The declaration envisages the expansion of the exchange of information and experience, the implementation of joint humanitarian projects, as well as enhancing coordinated emergency-response capacity and further strengthening regional solidarity.
