Culture Ministry announces interview stage for special competition of art schools and centers

19 November 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Based on the results of the certification conducted at art schools and centers operating under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, candidates who received a score of three against and two in favor have been identified, Azernews reports.

These candidates became eligible to participate in a special competition.

Those individuals who successfully passed the test stage of this competition have now earned the right to proceed to the next stage – the interview phase.

Registration for participation in the interview stage will be conducted from November 17 to November 22. Candidates can complete their registration through the "MyCulture" unified personal account platform.

This platform provides a centralized and convenient way for applicants to manage their registration process and ensure their participation in the upcoming interviews.