AzInTelecom participates as key partner at 9th International Banking Forum [PHOTOS]

20 November 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

AzInTelecom LLC, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, took part as a key partner in the 9th International Banking Forum (BBF), held on November 19–20 under the theme “Reliable, Secure, and Sustainable Banking,” Azernews reports.

A dedicated AzInTelecom booth was set up at the forum venue, where participants were introduced to the company’s products and services tailored for the financial sector. Innovative solutions that support banks in their digital transformation and provide them with unique advantages were showcased throughout the event.

During the forum, Tamerlan Mashadihasanli, Head of the Product and Services Department at AzInTelecom, delivered a presentation titled “From Traditional to Digital: Enhancing Banking Efficiency Through SIMA.” He highlighted that SIMA enables banks and other financial institutions to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate paper-based processes across a range of operations.

To date, 16 banks in Azerbaijan are using AzInTelecom’s digital solutions to streamline their services. These solutions allow customers to remotely sign loan agreements, order debit cards, verify identity, place deposits, open accounts, and more—without the need to visit bank branches. Numerous other financial institutions have also digitized their authorization and signing processes using SIMA products.

Launched by AzInTelecom in 2022, SIMA is a next-generation digital signature legally equivalent to a handwritten signature, significantly simplifying workflows in the financial sector. It allows citizens to complete transactions without queues or paperwork. More information about the SIMA digital solutions platform is available on the official website or via the “157” call center.