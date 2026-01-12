12 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Britain has called for careful multilateral discussion after reports emerged that the United States considered the use of military force to acquire Greenland, a move opposed by Denmark and the island’s residents. Analysts warn the situation could test NATO cohesion and Europe’s strategic influence.

Labour leader Keir Starmer described Greenland as “one of the moments when the British government must stand its ground.” The island, long recognised for its strategic Arctic position, has increasingly attracted attention from major powers, including Russia and China, as melting ice opens up the Northern Passage and new trade routes.

Experts say NATO has historically overlooked Greenland’s military significance, leaving the alliance unprepared for emerging Arctic security challenges. European members have been criticised for prioritising financial contributions over substantive strategic planning, creating a vacuum filled by bilateral negotiations among a few influential capitals.

The UK’s role in NATO has also been affected by past interventions, including the Iraq war, which analysts say weakened Britain’s influence within the alliance. Observers emphasise the importance of adhering to multilateral frameworks such as the UN Security Council to ensure smaller nations’ voices are heard in disputes involving strategic territories like Greenland and countries such as Venezuela.

“The challenge is to rethink the world order and respect international bodies designed to resolve peace and security issues,” said a former diplomat. “Unilateral approaches risk undermining NATO and eroding Europe’s credibility.”

Greenland’s future is increasingly linked to global security considerations, highlighting the need for careful diplomacy and coordinated action among NATO members, European states, and transatlantic partners.