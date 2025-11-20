Azernews.Az

Thursday November 20 2025

President Ilham Aliyev makes post on anniversary of liberation of Aghdam [VIDEO]

20 November 2025 00:13 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media marking the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Aghdam, Azernews reports.

The post reads: “Our Victory History: November 20, 2020 – Aghdam.”

