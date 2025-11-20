Baku hosts second day of International Banking Forum [PHOTOS]

20 November 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Second day of the 9th International Banking Forum has opened in Baku.

According to Azernews, the event is being held under the theme “Reliable, Secure and Sustainable Banking.”

Today’s programme features extensive sessions focused on digital finance, cybersecurity, capital markets, and the digital transformation of the banking sector.

Overall, the forum is dedicated to discussing current trends across a wide range of fields, including the cashless economy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, open banking, capital markets, and emerging payment ecosystems.

The event brings together representatives of government agencies, banks and financial institutions, the fintech ecosystem, international organisations, and leading private-sector companies.