New Robotic Rehabilitation, Bone Marrow Transplant Centers open at New Clinic [PHOTOS]

On November 19, a ceremony was held at the "Yeni Klinika" (New Clinic) to open new robotic rehabilitation and bone marrow transplantation centers, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva.

First, the guests were introduced to the New Robotic Rehabilitation Center. It was noted that the new center, located on an area of 3,600 square meters, is one of the first of its kind in Azerbaijan to have brought about a technological revolution in the field of rehabilitation.

The main goal of the center is to restore patients' functional independence, improve their quality of life, and maximize their mobility, as well as minimize disability rates in the country. The center provides both outpatient and inpatient services.

In total, the center employs 3 physiotherapists, 1 traumatologist, 4 neurologists, 4 emergency medical doctors, 9 physical therapy instructors, 32 physiotherapists, 17 nurses, 2 massage therapists, and 20 junior medical staff.

The neurotrauma department offers inpatient treatment for brain and spinal cord injuries, as well as rehabilitation for citizens who need post-resuscitation care after being treated in various medical facilities across the country.

The center also provides both robotic and traditional rehabilitation services in several areas. Neurological rehabilitation focuses on recovery after stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, and neurological disorders.

Orthopedic rehabilitation helps restore movement after injuries and orthopedic surgeries.

Pediatric and neonatal rehabilitation aims at early correction of movement disorders, developmental delays, and coordination problems in children. Sports rehabilitation services target recovery and performance enhancement after sports injuries.

Hand rehabilitation involves surgeries on the hand and the development of motor functions in the upper limbs, as well as restoring delicate movements. Cardiopulmonary rehabilitation enhances physical endurance after cardiovascular and respiratory system diseases. Geriatric rehabilitation focuses on expanding the motor abilities and improving the quality of life for elderly patients.

Oncological rehabilitation helps with physical and psychological adaptation after cancer treatments. Additionally, gynecological and andrological rehabilitation will be provided using a targeted physiotherapeutic approach to treat pelvic dysfunctions, aiming at the functional restoration of pelvic muscles and enhancing their strength and elasticity. Spinal health services are aimed at preventing and treating spinal column problems.

Rehabilitation in intensive care and resuscitation focuses on the early recovery of patients who have emerged from critical conditions, strengthening rehabilitation services in resuscitation units of major state hospitals in Azerbaijan.

The new robotic rehabilitation center aims to strengthen its leadership in both robotic and traditional rehabilitation globally, integrating scientific and technological innovations into the rehabilitation process and turning Azerbaijan into an innovative rehabilitation hub. Official talks regarding international accreditations have already begun.

The advantages of the center include world-class robotic systems for locomotion and upper limb rehabilitation, 3D motion analysis, AI-based balance and coordination measurement technologies, personalized rehabilitation algorithms, a multidisciplinary team consisting of physiotherapists, rehabilitation specialists, neurologists, orthopedists, psychologists, and ergotherapists, as well as opportunities for international education, certification, and scientific collaboration. Thanks to these features, the center is set to become a cutting-edge institution, creating a technological revolution in rehabilitation in Azerbaijan while providing both outpatient and inpatient care.

It was announced that the new robotic rehabilitation center will begin operations on November 20.

Following that, an introductory tour was held at the Bone Marrow Transplantation Center. It was emphasized that the center has been established as a highly specialized medical facility meeting modern requirements. It is planned that the department will be managed by a multidisciplinary team with extensive experience, applying the latest scientific advancements in the treatment of oncohematological diseases.

Medical services at the center will include both allogeneic and autologous bone marrow transplants for patients with these conditions.

The center will operate for both adults and children, with a 22-bed department. Both autologous and allogeneic bone marrow transplants will be carried out according to international protocols. For patients suffering from diseases such as leukemia, thalassemia, aplastic anemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, this center will create high-level, integrated treatment conditions and significantly reduce dependence on foreign medical services.

The transplantation blocks are equipped with a HEPA filtration airflow system that meets modern sterilization standards, full isolation, and a high-level infection control system.

The main goal of the center is to provide patients with safe, effective, and high-quality treatment, introduce scientific innovations into practice, and increase the availability of bone marrow transplantation services in the country.

With the creation of this new center, the medical institution will broaden the possibilities for treating oncohematological diseases and continue to function as a model of healthcare, applying modern medical standards.