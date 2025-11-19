Azerbaijan Presidential Aide holds talks with US Delegation

19 November 2025 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with a United States delegation led by Alison Hooker, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

Azernews reports that Hajiyev announced the meeting on his official “X” account, expressing satisfaction with the discussions. “I was pleased to meet with the US delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alison Hooker. Our talks covered a wide range of issues, including progress on the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agenda and the implementation of regional connectivity initiatives. We also exchanged views on key regional and global developments, reaffirming the spirit of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States,” Hajiyev wrote.

The meeting highlights ongoing diplomatic engagement between Baku and Washington, underscoring both sides’ interest in advancing peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.