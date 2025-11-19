BSU hosts South African delegation to strengthen academic cooperation [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An official meeting was held at Baku State University (BSU) with a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training of the Republic of South Africa, Nomusa Dube-Ncube. The event took place at the Heydar Aliyev Lecture Hall with participation from BSU faculty, Azernews reports.

BSU Rector Elchin Babayev highlighted the prospects for scientific and educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Africa, noting the university’s focus on expanding its international partnerships.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed her satisfaction with the visit and provided an overview of higher education reforms in South Africa, including advanced practices in vocational and personnel training aligned with labor market needs. She emphasized opportunities for expanding inter-university relations, promoting student and teacher exchanges, and developing scientific and research initiatives.

During the meeting, participants discussed joint master’s and doctoral programs, digital education, innovative projects, and other areas of academic collaboration. The delegation also met with African students at BSU, learning about their educational experiences and academic plans, and praised the university’s multicultural environment and high academic standards.

The visit continued with a tour of BSU’s educational buildings, museums, and laboratories, including presentations on the university’s scientific infrastructure and modern educational facilities.

The meeting is seen as a significant step in strengthening international cooperation and academic exchange for Azerbaijani higher education institutions.