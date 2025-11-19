Azerbaijani wrestler claimes silver in Saudi Arabia [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani wrestler Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) has claimed a silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) secured a decisive 11:0 victory over Comoros' Latuf Madi but was defeated in the quarterfinals by Uzbek wrestler and reigning World Championship silver medalist Alisher Qaniyev (0:3). He then fell to Iranian Ali Vafa (2:3) in the bronze medal match.

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) advanced to the final after dominating Afghan Mohamed Aslam Zada 9:0, defeating Kyrgyzstan's Razzak Beyshekeyev 5:3, and overcoming Egypt's Mohamed Abdelrehim 4:1.

In the gold medal match, he faced Iranian Olympic and World Champion Saeid Esmaeili. Jafarov led 3:0 at the halfway mark, but with just four seconds remaining, he was unable to counter his opponent's move and ultimately lost 3:8, earning the silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Ulvi Ganizade (77 kg) was defeated 0:9 by Iranian Amir Abdi in the qualification round. He then won his consolation match against Tajik Habbibjan Zuhurov 5:3 but narrowly missed a medal, losing to Uzbek Abdulla Aliyev 2:2 on the last-point rule in the bronze medal contest.

Islam Abbasov (87 kg) fell 0:3 to Iranian World Champion Gholamreza Farhikhteh in the quarterfinals and later lost the bronze medal match 0:9 to Kyrgyz Asan Janisov.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will run until November 21. This is the sixth edition of the multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Around 57 countries are competing for medals in 23 sports.