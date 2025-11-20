US political affairs advisor honors fallen at Alley of Martyrs [PHOTOS]
US State Department Political Affairs Advisor Allison Hooker visited the Alley of Martyrs, paying tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives, Azernews reports.
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a statement following the visit, noting that the United States “remembers all those who lost their lives defending their values” and extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones as a result of the conflict.
The visit underscores ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries and the symbolic importance of honoring those who sacrificed their lives.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!