Shein, Temu, AliExpress toys pose risks to children

19 November 2025 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A recent investigation by the European Federation of Toy Manufacturers (Toy Industries of Europe) and the French Federation of Manufacturers of Toys and Products for Children (FFJP) has revealed alarming safety issues with toys sold online, Azernews reports.

According to their report, published on November 19, nearly all of the 70 products tested did not meet European safety standards. The findings come just weeks before the holiday shopping season, raising serious concerns for parents.

The study focused on toys purchased from third-party sellers outside Europe across seven online platforms, including Shein, Temu, AliExpress, Amazon Marketplace, Cdiscount, and Fruugo. Results were striking: 96% of the products failed to comply with European safety requirements, and 86% were classified as dangerous, posing a serious risk to children’s health and safety, according to the FFJP. Alarmingly, some products previously flagged as unsafe in last year’s study remain available for purchase.

The hazards identified include small parts that could be swallowed or inhaled, creating a choking risk, and exposed lithium coin batteries, which can cause severe internal injuries if ingested. Removable suction cups were also found to potentially block airways, posing additional suffocation risks.

Experts warn that the study highlights the growing dangers of unregulated online toy sales, particularly from non-European sellers. With holiday shopping ramping up, authorities are urging parents to carefully check product safety certifications, while federations call for stricter controls on imported toys. Some industry analysts also suggest that this trend could accelerate digital traceability measures, where QR codes or blockchain technology track toy safety from production to sale, offering parents more reliable information.