Thursday November 20 2025

Ford to recall large number of US vehicles

19 November 2025 20:38 (UTC+04:00)
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 250,169 vehicles due to several technical issues, according to documents released Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

