Azernews.Az

Thursday November 20 2025

Azerbaijan boosts funding for agriculture and food security in state budget

19 November 2025 20:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts funding for agriculture and food security in state budget
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

According to the minister, this amount represents 15 percent of the projected agricultural GDP for 2026.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more