Baku hosts exhibition of Uzbek miniature master Jahangir Ashurov [PHOTOS]

20 November 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On November 18, a meeting and master class with renowned Uzbek miniature artist Jahangir Ashurov took place, organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, followed by the opening of an exhibition of his works, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, Alena Aliyeva, as well as various artists.

During the gathering at the Baku Photography House, Jahangir Ashurov spoke about his artistic journey, demonstrated his creative techniques, and engaged with participants' questions.

Artists, designers, researchers, and art enthusiasts took part in the event, gaining a close look at the delicate craft of miniature painting and experiencing its unique charm.

Later, the exhibition "Oriental Miniature: A Journey Through Time" by Jahangir Ashurov opened in the Baku Photography House's exhibition hall.

The exhibition holds special significance as it showcases the deep and rich heritage of miniature art to the public.