Milli Majlis resumes review of key 2026 budget packages

20 November 2025 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Milli Majlis will continue discussions on Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget and associated draft laws during the plenary session scheduled for November 20, Azernews reports.

Eight items have been placed on the agenda, covering the core financial framework of the coming year as well as revisions to multiple social and economic laws.

The agenda includes:

Draft law “On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026” (first reading);

Draft law “On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2026” (first reading);

Draft law “On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2026” (first reading);

Draft law “On the subsistence minimum in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026” (first reading);

Draft law “On the threshold of the need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026” (first reading);

Draft amendments to a wide range of legislative acts, including the Tax Code and laws regulating social insurance, state duty, medical insurance, compulsory personal insurance, customs tariff, non-cash settlements, and the rights of persons with disabilities (first reading);

Draft Resolution on the Estimated Expenditures of the Milli Majlis for 2026;

Draft Resolution on the Estimated Expenditures of the Chamber of Accounts for 2026.

Lawmakers are expected to continue detailed examination of the financial, social, and regulatory components shaping next year’s budget policy.