Thursday November 20 2025

HD Hyundai becomes first shipbuilder to hit major milestone

19 November 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)
HD Hyundai has become the first shipbuilding group in the world to deliver 5,000 vessels, reaching the milestone just 51 years after its founding, the company announced Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

