National judo team joins training camp in Japan [PHOTOS]

20 November 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani judo team has departed for a training camp in Japan, Azernews reports.

The men's team is training under the guidance of head coach Robert Krawczyk and coach Kotaro Sasaki at Tokai University.

Around 10 boxers are participating in the camp, where they are focusing on technical and tactical elements.

The main purpose of the camp is to prepare for upcoming competitions and to enhance international experience. The camp will conclude on November 29.

Alongside Azerbaijan, teams from Japan, Russia, and Denmark are also participating in the camp.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.