ADB reviewing major railway modernization project on Azerbaijan’s North–South Corridor

21 November 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is reviewing a project to modernize the railway infrastructure along the Bilajari–Yalama section, one of the key segments of Azerbaijan’s North–South transport corridor, Azernews reports, citing ADB.

According to the bank, the project includes installation of modern electrification, signaling, and telecommunications (EST) systems along the entire route.

“Specifically, the plan envisages mounting poles and contact networks, constructing substations, laying cable lines, equipping tracks and stations with new signaling systems, and introducing advanced telecommunications solutions — including fiber-optic and wireless networks, communication facilities, and onboard electronics.

The Bilajari–Yalama section is one of the main routes used by Azerbaijan Railways for export-import and transit freight operations. The project aims to ensure energy-efficient, safe, and uninterrupted railway operations.

Financing will be provided jointly by the ADB, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Azerbaijani government.

The Government of Azerbaijan has requested a total of $1 billion under a Multitranche Financing Facility from the ADB and has proposed that the bank act as the lead agency for implementing the project in partnership with the AIIB,” the statement said.

The project aligns with Azerbaijan’s goals for the sustainable development of its railway sector and aims to increase efficiency of transport operations along both the East–West and North–South corridors.