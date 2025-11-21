Azernews.Az

Friday November 21 2025

Baku, Tel Aviv mull deeper energy and water sector ties [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Tel Aviv mull deeper energy and water sector ties [PHOTOS]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan and Israel have held discussions on deepening their cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, on his account on X.

“During our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a productive meeting with Eli Cohen, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel.

We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of #energy and water management, as well as expanding joint activities in oil and gas,” the post reads.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Baku, Tel Aviv mull deeper energy and water sector ties [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Baku, Tel Aviv mull deeper energy and water sector ties [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Baku, Tel Aviv mull deeper energy and water sector ties [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more