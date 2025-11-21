Baku, Tel Aviv mull deeper energy and water sector ties [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan and Israel have held discussions on deepening their cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, on his account on X.
“During our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a productive meeting with Eli Cohen, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel.
We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of #energy and water management, as well as expanding joint activities in oil and gas,” the post reads.
During our working visit to the State of #Israel, we held a productive meeting with Eli Cohen (@elicoh1), the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel.— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) November 21, 2025
We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of #energy and water management, as well as expanding… pic.twitter.com/MWAWo0E5a9
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!