Baku, Tel Aviv mull deeper energy and water sector ties [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Israel have held discussions on deepening their cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, on his account on X.

“During our working visit to the State of Israel, we held a productive meeting with Eli Cohen, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of Israel.

We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the fields of #energy and water management, as well as expanding joint activities in oil and gas,” the post reads.