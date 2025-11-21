Messi is Barcelona's greatest player

21 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Argentine striker Lionel Messi has been hailed as the greatest player in the history of Spanish club FC Barcelona, Azernews reports, citing the publication Diario Sport.

Messi, who received a special lifetime achievement award, struggled to hold back tears while watching a heartfelt video of messages from fans.

"I never wanted to leave; I wanted to finish my career at Barca. Unfortunately, things turned out differently, but I am deeply grateful for this award. One day, my family and I will return to Barcelona—this is my home," Messi said, his voice filled with emotion.

The ceremony highlighted not only Messi’s extraordinary achievements on the pitch but also the enduring bond he shares with the club and its supporters. Over his 17-year career at Barcelona, Messi won 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League trophies, and became the club’s all-time top scorer—a legacy that continues to inspire young footballers around the world.

While Messi’s departure in 2021 marked the end of an era, it also underscored the lasting influence of players who transcend statistics, becoming symbols of passion, loyalty, and footballing artistry.