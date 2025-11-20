US begins work on new F-47 fighter

20 November 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Work on the development of the latest American F‑47 fighter has officially begun, Azernews reports.

This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who highlighted that the aircraft is being developed as part of the ambitious New Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

The first test flights of the sixth‑generation F‑47 fighter are expected to take place in 2028. Most details remain classified, but available information suggests that the aircraft will have a range exceeding 1,600 km, a top speed of over Mach 2 (approximately 2,248 km/h), and advanced stealth technologies to reduce radar visibility.

The U.S. Air Force plans to acquire at least 185 units, with each aircraft potentially costing more than $300 million.

The F‑47 is part of the broader NGAD initiative, which also includes the development of unmanned wingmen, next‑generation engines, advanced weapons, electronic warfare systems, and new combat management technologies.

Experts note that the NGAD program could redefine air combat. By integrating manned and unmanned aircraft into an AI-coordinated network, pilots might one day control entire swarms of autonomous drones—turning what was once science fiction into a potential reality.