US approves semiconductor sales to UAE and Saudi Arabia

20 November 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved the export of the latest American semiconductors to companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

According to the official document, the agency “authorized the export of cutting-edge U.S. semiconductors, equivalent to up to 35,000 Nvidia Blackwell chips, to two companies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.” The companies in question are Abu Dhabi-based G42 and Saudi Humain, both of which are actively involved in artificial intelligence (AI) research and development.

The Department of Commerce emphasized that granting this permit “will help maintain the United States’ leading position in technology,” particularly in AI-related innovations.

This move highlights the growing role of the Middle East in global AI development. By providing access to some of the world’s most advanced chips, U.S. authorities are not only supporting allied nations but also fostering international AI collaborations that could accelerate breakthroughs in areas ranging from healthcare to autonomous systems. Some analysts suggest that these partnerships might position the UAE and Saudi Arabia as emerging hubs for high-performance AI research, bridging the gap between Silicon Valley and the Middle East.