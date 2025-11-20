Beloved UK dog breeds may vanish

20 November 2025 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Famous dog breeds such as pugs and English and French bulldogs may completely disappear in the UK within the next decade, Azernews reports.

The reason is the initiative of animal-rights groups aiming to eliminate physiological traits that harm dogs’ health. These “designer” features, though considered cute, cause serious suffering for pets.

According to the report, flattened muzzles, excessive skin folds, and bulging eyes put these breeds at high risk of respiratory issues, infections, overheating, and even the inability to run or exercise normally. Many owners eventually face costly surgeries just to ensure their pets can breathe or move comfortably.

To tackle the problem, scientists have introduced a new evaluation system — the IHA Innate Health Toolkit, which assesses dogs across ten health indicators. To be approved for breeding, a dog must score at least eight points. Harmful traits include not only brachycephalic (flat-faced) features but also merle coloring (a pattern created by diluted pigment), drooping eyelids, malocclusion, shortened limbs, and the absence of a tail.

Although the program is currently voluntary, it has already gained broad support. Its creators hope that the standards will eventually be adopted at the governmental level.

Some experts believe that this initiative could mark the beginning of a new era in dog breeding — one where health and well-being take precedence over appearance. If successful, the UK may become the first country to reverse centuries of selective breeding focused solely on aesthetics, setting an international precedent for responsible canine care.