Azernews.Az

Friday November 21 2025

Spain penalizes Meta for unfair competition

20 November 2025 23:41 (UTC+04:00)
Spain penalizes Meta for unfair competition

A Spanish commercial court has ordered Meta Platforms to pay €479 million to 87 press publishers and news agencies after ruling that the company engaged in “unfair competition” in the online advertising market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more