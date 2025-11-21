Baku hosts D-8 media forum bringing together global media leaders [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum, themed “Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity,” got underway in Baku. It features heads of media-related institutions, leading media organizations from the D-8 member states, other high-ranking representatives, and well-known experts in the field, Azernews reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, opened the event by reading out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the forum participants.

As part of the program, two panel discussions will take place, focusing on “Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovation” and “Strategic Communication and Crisis Management.” In addition, a workshop titled “Media Ethics in a Digital World: Technologies, Trends and Narratives” will be held to explore evolving challenges and solutions in global media practice.

The forum has brought together around 150 participants, including 71 foreign guests from eight member countries and the Organization’s Secretariat, highlighting the growing importance of Baku as a hub for international media cooperation.