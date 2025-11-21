President of Azerbaijan: We support creation of common information platforms through regional cooperation

21 November 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

“Aligning our national media strategy with the international practice, we focus, in particular, on increasing professionalism of journalists, broadcasting evidence-based news and developing media literacy. At the same time, we support the creation of information platforms via the regional collaboration,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

“Azerbaijan hosts several prestigious international events related to the media, and constantly, puts forward important initiatives in this area,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum themed “Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity”, Azernews reports.

