Armenian civil society delegation arrives in Baku for continued peace dialogue

21 November 2025 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On November 21, 2025, a group of Armenian civil society representatives arrived in Baku as part of the ongoing dialogue process between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The visit follows the Azerbaijani civil society delegation’s trip to Yerevan on October 21–22, 2025, reflecting the reciprocal and structured nature of the confidence-building efforts.

Both sides continue engagement within the peace agenda set after the Joint Statement adopted in Washington on August 8, focusing on strengthening mutual understanding, supporting regional stability, and encouraging direct dialogue between communities as normalization efforts advance.