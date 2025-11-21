Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan retains position among Türkiye’s top three gas suppliers

21 November 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan remained among Türkiye’s three largest natural gas suppliers in September 2025, Azernews reports, citing the figures with reference to Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

