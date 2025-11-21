Azernews.Az

Friday November 21 2025

Cement exports strengthen with higher volume and value in first 10 months

21 November 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)
Cement exports strengthen with higher volume and value in first 10 months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

According to the State Customs Committee, cement exports continued their upward trend, showing a 16.3 percent increase in value and a 14.7 percent rise in volume compared to the same period of 2024.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more