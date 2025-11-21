Azerbaijani, Chinese universities to establish joint medical working group [PHOTOS]
A joint working group will be established between Azerbaijan and Peking University Health Science Center in the near future, Azernews reports, citing the Health Ministry.
The Ministry noted that a delegation from the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after A. Aliyev held a series of meetings in Beijing.
The Azerbaijani delegation also familiarized itself with the operations of the clinic at Beijing University of Chinese Medicine. A meeting was held between the Institute’s rector, Professor Nazim Panahov, and Tang Zhishu, Rector of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, during which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed.
Later, at a meeting hosted at the Peking University Health Science Center, the sides discussed cooperation in continuing medical education, scientific research, and the exchange of residents and trainees. The parties agreed to establish a joint working group and sign a future cooperation memorandum.
