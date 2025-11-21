Indonesia to host D-8 Forum in 2026–2027
Indonesia will host the D-8 Forum for the 2026–2027 period.
As reported by Azernews, the announcement was made by Agustaviano Sofjan, Senior Policy Advisor for Multilateral Affairs at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the D-8 Media Forum titled “Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity.”
He stressed that ethical and independent journalism is essential for building public trust.
“It is important to ensure fact-checking, establish an early warning center to combat disinformation, safeguard national and cultural values, promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the media, and support exchange programs. The D-8 Media Forum is a strong platform for joint action, where member states can benefit from shared experience, common strategies, and collective initiatives. Indonesia will host the D-8 Forum in 2026–2027, and we are committed to contributing to our shared goals,” he added.
It should be noted that the D-8 Media Forum on “Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation, and Regional Solidarity” is currently underway in Baku, bringing together heads of media agencies, leading media organizations from D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization member states, high-ranking officials, and renowned experts in the field.
Azerbaijan was unanimously elected as a member of the D-8 Organization during the 11th Summit of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization of the eight developing countries, held in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 2024.
Subsequently, on March 19, 2025, Azerbaijan officially submitted the ratification documents of the D-8 Charter to the Secretariat of the D-8 Organization in Istanbul, thereby attaining full membership in the organization.
